Met Office issues yellow warning of thunderstorms in Bedfordshire this afternoon

While the county is currently in the grip of a heatwave, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms in Bedfordshire this afternoon - which could impact travel and power supplies.

According to the Met Office, thunderstorms could hit the East of England - including Bedfordshire - this afternoon (Tuesday, July 20).

It said: "Although many places will miss them, some thunderstorms are likely to develop during Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing torrential rain, frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms.

"These thunderstorms could produce 30-60 mm of rain within 1-2 hours."