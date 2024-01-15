Gritters will be out on Bedford's roads as temperatures drop says council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As temperatures drop, Bedford Borough Council is reassuring residents that gritting is under way.

The council’s winter team has stockpiled over 3,000 tonnes of salt in preparation for any drop in temperatures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout the winter period, officers diligently gather information from weather stations across the borough, forecast updates, and employ satellite imagery software. This wealth of data helps predict road temperatures, snowfall expectations, and the timing of weather events, guiding the scheduling of gritting runs.

Gritting is underway in preparation for the cold snap expected this week.

The council uses 6mm crushed rock salt, spread onto the roads using purpose-built gritters. While the salt itself doesn't directly melt snow and ice, it creates a salty solution when the traffic mixes it in which reduces the accumulation of snow and ice on the roads.

Cllr Jim Weir, Portfolio Holder for Highways, expressed the importance of the gritting crews' work, stating, "Our gritting crews are ready to head out each day, until March, and their efforts are crucial in ensuring the safety of our roads and keeping traffic flowing during the winter months. On a single gritting run, our crews will cover over 480km of road."

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about gritting activities through the Gritter X (Twitter) account, @grittertweets, which provides daily updates on gritting runs and weather forecasts

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acknowledging the limitations of gritting every road, Matthew D’Archambaud, Chief Officer for Transport, Highways, and Engineering, emphasised: “We concentrate our efforts on areas where it will benefit the most people. Our priority is to keep main roads free of ice and snow at all times, ensuring a safe journey for those travelling across the Borough. We ask all residents to exercise extra caution during particularly cold conditions and to accelerate and brake more gently when driving."