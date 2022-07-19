Gritters on standby with sand as Bedford continues to sizzle

If you see a gritter out today in Bedford, don't worry – you’re not suffering from heat exhaustion.

You see, it’s not just us who get affected by this extreme heat.

Roads are suffering too but instead of cooling down with an ice cream or a glass of water, the council is spreading sand to cool them off.

A road damaged by the heat (Picture courtesy of Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit)

Crews are heading out to Little Staughton Road, Colmworth and Wymington Road, Podington.

And it’s worth it too as the A14 in neighbouring Cambridgeshire has already buckled under the heat and may have to be closed.

Yesterday, we revealed how gritters were spreading the streets of Central Bedfordshire with a light dusting of crushed stone

Today, temperatures have already hit a record 39.1C (102.4F) in Charlwood, Surrey – and are already 100F in Bedford.

Gritters are on standby to go out today (Picture courtesy of Bedford Borough Council)