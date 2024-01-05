News you can trust since 1845
Fire crews rescue man on mobility scooter stuck in Bedford flood water

People are told not to drive on flooded roads and to call 999 in an emergency
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:53 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 10:53 GMT
A bench in water. Picture: Dean Moriarty from PixabayA bench in water. Picture: Dean Moriarty from Pixabay
A bench in water. Picture: Dean Moriarty from Pixabay

A man in a mobility scooter has been rescued from flood water in Bedford.

At 4.55pm yesterday (Thursday) a fire and rescue crew from Bedford and Kempston was called to help the man stuck in water in Longholme Way. They pushed the man to safety where he was left in the care of medical professionals.

A red flood warning remains in place for The brewery on Havelock Street, St Paul's Square, Duckmill Lane, Longholme Boating Lake, Priory Marina, the hotel and girls school on Cardington Road and Castle Mill.

Floodline said: “River levels are high and are continuing to rise following heavy rainfall overnight. Flooding is expected. Further light rainfall is possible over the next 12 hours which may keep river levels high. Be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected.”

