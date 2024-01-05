Fire crews rescue man on mobility scooter stuck in Bedford flood water
A man in a mobility scooter has been rescued from flood water in Bedford.
At 4.55pm yesterday (Thursday) a fire and rescue crew from Bedford and Kempston was called to help the man stuck in water in Longholme Way. They pushed the man to safety where he was left in the care of medical professionals.
A red flood warning remains in place for The brewery on Havelock Street, St Paul's Square, Duckmill Lane, Longholme Boating Lake, Priory Marina, the hotel and girls school on Cardington Road and Castle Mill.
Floodline said: “River levels are high and are continuing to rise following heavy rainfall overnight. Flooding is expected. Further light rainfall is possible over the next 12 hours which may keep river levels high. Be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected.”