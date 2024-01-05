People are told not to drive on flooded roads and to call 999 in an emergency

A bench in water. Picture: Dean Moriarty from Pixabay

A man in a mobility scooter has been rescued from flood water in Bedford.

At 4.55pm yesterday (Thursday) a fire and rescue crew from Bedford and Kempston was called to help the man stuck in water in Longholme Way. They pushed the man to safety where he was left in the care of medical professionals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A red flood warning remains in place for The brewery on Havelock Street, St Paul's Square, Duckmill Lane, Longholme Boating Lake, Priory Marina, the hotel and girls school on Cardington Road and Castle Mill.