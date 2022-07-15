Don't let your snake escape, RSPCA warns Bedford pet owners during heatwave

The RSPCA is advising snake owners in Bedford to be extra-vigilant as the charity braces itself for a rise in stray pet snakes due to the hot weather.

The warning comes after a stray 3.5ft corn snake was found loose in a wheelie bin in Stoke-on-Trent.

The surprised resident “jumped and screamed” after lifting the lid of his wheelie bin only to find a snake staring back at him.

The stray 3.5ft corn snake found loose in a wheelie bin

And it’s not just confined to Stoke. Far from it – last year, RSPCA attended 16 snake-related incidents.

And as the Met Office has issued a red warning for Bedford for Monday and Tuesday, the charity is advising snake owners to be particularly careful and to double-check their enclosures are securely fastened.