The 11 Bedfordshire postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment
Eleven Bedfordshire postcode areas are now eligible for a cold weather payment.
Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.
Cold weather payments: what are they?
The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).
Cold weather payments: who is eligible?
People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.
Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?
Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.
Cold weather payments: Bedfordshire postcodes currently eligible
So far, the Bedfordshire postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:
- MK40 Bedford, Bedford Borough
- MK41 Bedford, Bedford Borough
- MK42 Kempston, Bedford Borough
- MK43 Kempston Rural, Bedford Borough
- MK44 Wilden, Bedford Borough
- MK45 Maulden, Central Bedfordshire
- SG15 Arlesey, Central Bedfordshire
- SG16 Henlow, Central Bedfordshire
- SG17 Shefford, Central Bedfordshire
- SG18 Biggleswade, Central Bedfordshire
- SG19 Everton, Central Bedfordshire
