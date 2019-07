Here is an achievement to work up a sweat over - Bedford has been named as the hottest place in the country on the hottest day of the year.

Temperatures of 34.4°C have been reported - or 94°F.

Fortunately we are still a few degrees below the hottest-ever day recroded in the UK, when Faversham in Kent reached a (frankly terrifying) 38.5°C.

