Bedford council urges neighbours to check on the vulnerable as temperatures soar

“It is crucial we come together as a community,” says councillor

As temperatures soar, Bedford Borough Council is asking residents to check on the vulnerable during the current heatwave.

Councillor Martin Towler, portfolio holder for public health, said: "During these periods of hot weather, it is crucial we come together as a community and look out for one another, especially those who are vulnerable or elderly.”

Here’s the council’s advice:

· stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or sugary beverages

· stay in shaded areas, especially during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 11am and 3pm

· wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing that allows your body to breathe

· keep indoor spaces cool, close curtains or blinds during the day and use fans or air conditioning if available

· check on vulnerable individuals, reach out to elderly neighbours, relatives, or friends, and ensure they have adequate access to water, proper ventilation, and a cool environment

· never leave people or pets in parked vehicles, even with windows slightly open

· avoid walking dogs when the ground is hot on their feet, try early morning or late evening walks