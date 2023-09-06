News you can trust since 1845
Bedford council urges neighbours to check on the vulnerable as temperatures soar

“It is crucial we come together as a community,” says councillor
By Clare Turner
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST
As temperatures soar, Bedford Borough Council is asking residents to check on the vulnerable during the current heatwave.

Councillor Martin Towler, portfolio holder for public health, said: "During these periods of hot weather, it is crucial we come together as a community and look out for one another, especially those who are vulnerable or elderly.”

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or sugary beverages as they can contribute to dehydration

Here’s the council’s advice:

· stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or sugary beverages

· stay in shaded areas, especially during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 11am and 3pm

· wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing that allows your body to breathe

· keep indoor spaces cool, close curtains or blinds during the day and use fans or air conditioning if available

· check on vulnerable individuals, reach out to elderly neighbours, relatives, or friends, and ensure they have adequate access to water, proper ventilation, and a cool environment

· never leave people or pets in parked vehicles, even with windows slightly open

· avoid walking dogs when the ground is hot on their feet, try early morning or late evening walks

· Watch out for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness and feeling unwell

