Bedford council in warning to residents after tree falls following heavy winds

The fallen tree in Dudley Street (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)

With gusts recorded of up to 47mph today (Monday), the council is reminding residents trees on trees on public land is their responsibility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier today, this tree on Dudley Street was one of a number reported to have falled. It has now been cleared.

In a post on social media, Bedford Borough Council said: “We are responsible for the management of more than 30,000 trees on public land in the borough. This includes trees on our streets and pavements (the public highway), in the cemetery, our parks and in other green spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also said if you see any of the following, report it to the council immediately on call 01234 267422:

Tree is snapped or blown over

Tree is rocking

Roots are damaged

Tree uprooted but held up by another tree or building

Large branch has broken off or is hanging off the tree

Tree or branch is blocking the road or footpath

Tree or branch is blocking access to property

Tree has fallen on to house or car

According to the Met Office, there is currently a yellow warning in place for Bedford. There are none for tomorrow (Tuesday) at this stage.