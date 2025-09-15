Bedford council in warning to residents after tree falls following heavy winds
Earlier today, this tree on Dudley Street was one of a number reported to have falled. It has now been cleared.
In a post on social media, Bedford Borough Council said: “We are responsible for the management of more than 30,000 trees on public land in the borough. This includes trees on our streets and pavements (the public highway), in the cemetery, our parks and in other green spaces.”
It also said if you see any of the following, report it to the council immediately on call 01234 267422:
Tree is snapped or blown over
Tree is rocking
Roots are damaged
Tree uprooted but held up by another tree or building
Large branch has broken off or is hanging off the tree
Tree or branch is blocking the road or footpath
Tree or branch is blocking access to property
Tree has fallen on to house or car
According to the Met Office, there is currently a yellow warning in place for Bedford. There are none for tomorrow (Tuesday) at this stage.