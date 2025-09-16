Barkers Lane in Bedford closed after tree falls following heavy winds
There’s an emergency road closure between Priory Park and the tip.
The road was closed this afternoon (Tuesday) after a tree fell in the high winds – and it’s hope it will only be in place for a couple of hours.
Access to the Household Waste Recycling Centre is available from Newnham Avenue and access to Priory Country Park is via Riverfield Drive.
Yesterday, we revealed how the gusts of up to 47mph took out a tree in Dudley Street.