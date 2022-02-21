After disruption from three storms, things should settle down a bit - weather column by Ashley Nelis forecaster at Met Desk

High winds have hit the region in the past few days as three storms pass through.

The first was Storm Dudley on Wednesday 16th, bringing showery rain and gusts of 40–50mph across our region.

However, it was Storm Eunice on Friday 18th that caused the most disruption. Eunice was heralded by a late-in-the-day Met Office Red Weather Warning, which extended into the Chilterns but not quite as far north as Aylesbury. Red warnings are rare as they mean there is risk of life.

Most schools and attractions were shut, with events cancelled.

The winds increased during the morning, with the strongest winds between 10am and 4pm in Aylesbury. During this time, winds gusted to 60–70mph which led to trees being brought down, as well as local power cuts. Fences were blown down with damage to buildings and some roofs.

The strongest gust recorded during Storm Eunice was 122mph at the Needles on the Isle of Wight. This is the strongest gust ever recorded in England, although the Needles is very exposed to the open sea.

It continued to be blustery on Sunday and Monday with gusts once again reaching 50–60mph, particularly on Monday when the third storm of the week, Franklin moved through. The strong winds once again brought some trees down, as many of the trees had been weakened by the previous storms.

Thankfully, this week, despite remaining breezy and unsettled at times, should not see storms as violent. There will be some rain early on Thursday, but then turning mainly dry but cold on Friday and into the weekend.