The Bishop of Bedford has condemned the ongoing protests across the country over the weekend.

In a joint statement put out with the Bishop of St Albans and the Bishop of Hertford, Bishop Richard Atkinson has urged people to stand together against those trying to stir up hatred.

The statement said: “We are concerned to maintain good community relationships, not least in the light of the murders in Southport earlier in the week and the subsequent disturbances which took place there and in other parts of the country. All racism, hatred and community division is counter to Jesus’ command that we love our neighbour.

“In the light of threats to further public disorder it is important for all people of goodwill, of whatever creed or race, to stand together against any attempts to stir up violence and hatred in our communities.

Riot police push back protesters outside a hotel in Rotherham yesterday (Sunday). (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“We call on everyone to play their part in working for peace and mutual respect in their locality and to support the police and local authorities as they endeavour to keep us all safe and secure.”

Riots broke out in Southport last week, days after three girls were stabbed to death – after false claims the killer was an asylum seeker. Since then, other violent protests have broken out in areas including London, Rotherham, Liverpool and Northern Ireland.