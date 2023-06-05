Water polo player from Bromham picked to represent Great Britain at European championships

A 17-year-old water polo player is looking for help after being selected to represent Great Britain at a European championship this summer.

Eve Barnes from Bromham is now looking for funding to help her squad cover the costs to compete in the major competition in Turkey.

She was selected as one of the final 15 squad players set to represent Great Britain in the Under 17 Ladies European Water Polo Championships, which will be held in Manisa, Turkey between July 29t and August 5.

Great Britain U17 Girls Water Polo Squad (Eve Barnes - 3rd from left middle row)

Eve, a sixth-form student at Bedford Modern School, has spent the last two years in the GB Talent Programme, training every day and competing across the UK and Europe with her water polo squad, whilst juggling her academic studies with GCSEs and A-levels.

Funding for national water polo was withdrawn after the London 2012 Olympics – and although Swim England offers as much support as it can, unfortunately water polo is largely self-funded and the girls’ families bear the majority of the financial burden

The total cost of competing at the Manisa Championships is expected to be around £35,000. The girls in the squad have decided to try and fundraise as much support as they can to ensure that all selected players will be able to attend regardless of their personal financial situations. Over the next 60 days, before they travel to Turkey, they will be completing a series of challenges to raise funds.

The squad have set up a GoFundMe page and are also looking for any businesses that would be interested in sponsoring them.

Eve Barnes, GB U17 Water Polo player.

If you would be interested in sponsoring the team email [email protected] before June 15 – and you could see your company logo included on the squad challenge t-shirts.