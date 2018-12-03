Watch VIDEO of Lidl Christmas TV advert starring identical Bedford twins

Identical twins Jasmine and Shola McAteer, from Wixams, are appearing in the Lidli TV Christmas advert “Make Christmas a Lidl special”.

The 16-year-old twins are seen tucking into Christmas lunch surrounded by an orchestra in the Lidl family home.

MBTC Twins appear in Lidl TV ad

Jasmine is studying Level 3 Extended Diploma in Dance at the South Banks Arts Centre of Bedford College, and Shola is at The Bedford Sixth Form studying English Literature, English Language, Sociology, Fine Art and Dance.

Both gained their TV roles through Adelle Moss of the AM Kids Agency, and Bedford College performing arts lecturer.

Shola said: “Adelle has played a massive role in my working life. She’s continuously offered her advice and opened many doors for me as a young actor and dancer.

“From the age of nine she has mentored me, giving me a kick start as a young performer.”