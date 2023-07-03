Warhammer enthusiasts and gamers from across the country are set to descend on Bedford next year for an epic tournament.

The Warhammer 40,000 tournament The Twisted Savage is set to take place in the town over the weekend of February 17 and 18 during Bedford Tabletop Expo 2.

Event organizers Savage Hammer and Twisted Dice have collaborated to create a memorable experience for players and fans alike. Known for their expertise in organizing top-notch gaming events, both companies have combined their resources and passion to deliver an unforgettable weekend of Warhammer 40,000.

Tickets for the tournament are available now via Eventbrite.

The Expo is also looking for volunteers to help out during the event – you can find out more online here.