Warhammer 40,000 tournament The Twisted Savage is coming to Bedford

It’s happening during Bedford Tabletop Expo 2
By Wayne CooperContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:29 BST

Warhammer enthusiasts and gamers from across the country are set to descend on Bedford next year for an epic tournament.

The Warhammer 40,000 tournament The Twisted Savage is set to take place in the town over the weekend of February 17 and 18 during Bedford Tabletop Expo 2.

Event organizers Savage Hammer and Twisted Dice have collaborated to create a memorable experience for players and fans alike. Known for their expertise in organizing top-notch gaming events, both companies have combined their resources and passion to deliver an unforgettable weekend of Warhammer 40,000.

Tickets for the tournament are available now via Eventbrite.

The Expo is also looking for volunteers to help out during the event – you can find out more online here.

The 2024 expo is set to include a bring and buy, demo games, a boardgame library with space to ‘stay and play’, food and drink, workshops, guest speakers and much more – plus free parking.

