Volunteers rallying round to clean up Bedford’s riverbank this Saturday

Bedford’s iconic Embankment area is being given a spring clean on Saturday, April 21, to get it spick and span for coming summer events.

In previous years numerous shopping trolleys, bicycles, traffic cones and other various other items have been pulled out of the river.

The clean up is called Rivercare and has become a community event, involving volunteers and local groups.

Scuba divers and kayakers will be in the water clearing the rubbish that has been dumped into the Great Ouse daily from the riverbed.

Bedford Borough Council is looking for volunteers interested in taking part in the two hour event to meet at the Butterfly Bridge off the Embankment. The event event runs from 10am till noon.

All equipment will be provided but volunteers are asked to wear suitable clothing and sturdy footwear.

Refreshments will be provided on board the John Bunyan Boat, and the Longholme Café is offering a 25 per cent discount for lunch on event day for any volunteers taking part.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The River Great Ouse is something that everyone in the borough can be proud of. Rivercare provides an opportunity for people to help to protect it, while taking part in a real community event. It sees local individuals, groups and organisations pulling together to help make sure the river is looking its best, during the coming summer of events and beyond.”

For more informatio email volunteering@bedford.gov.uk