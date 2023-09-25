Volunteering efforts and diverse community support recognised by SEVA Trust UK Bedford Team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford-based international charity, SEVA Trust UK which is working for the betterment of education, health environment and social-welfare, organised an ‘Awards Evening and a Community Dinner’ at Kempston Rovers Foorball Clubhouse.

The charitable event brought the diverse communities of Bedfordshire together and promoted volunteering and community support.

The panel of special guests included Baroness Young of Scone, MP Mohammad Yasin and Jagtar Singh Basi OBE. The event was attended by senior members of local communities, over 20 leading charities & voluntary organisations of Bedford involving Gurdwaras, Temples, Sports Council, Youth Groups, UNISON East Anglia Branch, representatives of local businesses, volunteers and the supporting partners of SEVA Trust.

Volunteering Award Recipients

While welcoming the panel of guests, the Trustee Kunwarjeet Pannu and vice-chair of SEVA Trust Dr Baljit Upadhyay said ‘This is a memorable evening that has brought all communities together and in the presence of eminent guests who are a true example of community and public service in their own respective fields, we feel truly proud celebrating great volunteering achievements, strengthening our community cohesion & diversity of our great town Bedford and recognising the amazing work delivered by the volunteers of SEVA Trust UK in England & India for the past 7 years especially during COVID-19.’

Charan Sekhon MBE, the founder chairman of SEVA Trust, highlighted the work of SEVA Trust in Bedfordshire. He said: “During Covid-19, our team of volunteers delivered 5,000+ food parcels, 3,000+ hot meals, supported over 750 international students, over 350 families, 55 people facing homelessness, vulnerable women and victims of domestic abuse, over 10 joint projects with other charities and £4000+ donations and food stock provided to other charities working in Bedford.’ He then shared details of India projects where SEVA Trust has already supported over 37, 000 students, completed 23 health check surgeries and 21 blood donation camps, skills devolvement program for over 300 women and girls from disadvantaged communities, plantation of over 3000 trees and large number of educational, health and environmental workshops in north India. He added ‘SEVA Trust operates on the concept of SEVA (selfless service) without a single paid staff in our charity. The work delivered by SEVA Trust in the past 7 years in Bedfordshire and India is phenomenal and I would like to convey my sincere thanks to all volunteers and our supporting partners. Today’s evening is not just about SEVA Trust volunteers but a true community celebration of collective team effort by all. My special thanks also goes to Kempston Rovers Football Club for their great support for this event.”

SEVA Trust Volunteering Awards were given by Baroness Young to 12 volunteers & 6 youth volunteers who worked exceptionally hard to support local families.

One of the award receipts Shivangi, who was an international student at Bedfordshire University said: ‘Like me, many students faced really hard times during lock down, we had no part time work and was unable to pay our fee or cover living expenses, it was SEVA Trust that came forward and supported many students in Luton, Bedford and Cranfield for over one year and I started volunteering with SEVA and after I completed my studies and found a job, I decided to devote more time for SEVA Trust. I cannot repay the help I got from SEVA Trust during the challenging times but I am now trying to give something back’.

Fifteen oganisations, community groups and individuals received 'Special Recognition Awards' from MP Mohammad Yasin for their great support for SEVA Trust & other charities in Bedfordshire and two Media Awards were given to senior press and media reporters for supporting charitable efforts of SEVA Trust and many other charities in England and India.

The event organising committee Baljit, Kunwar, Satnam, Sati, Devinder and Deshwinder received ‘Special Token of Appreciation' presented by Jagtar Singh Basi OBE.

Baroness Young of Scone thanked all volunteers for their commitment and life changing work SEVA Trust delivers without any paid staff.

Awards evening was followed by a three-course Indian dinner & raffle prizes that raised £300 charitable projects.

Giving the vote of thanks Jagtar Basi said: ‘Well done to SEVA Team for your tremendous work and organising this great event. It has been an excellent mix of attendees, children, youth, families, senior members of local communities and all are united to support sincere efforts of SEVA Trust here in Bedford and India’. He urged all to extend their support for future projects.