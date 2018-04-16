Volunteer officers honoured for commitment by Bedfordshire Police

Six Special Constables have been honoured for serving a combined total of almost 150 years with Bedfordshire Police.

Between them, Special Chief Inspector Michael O’Mahoney, Special Superintendent Derek Grey, Acting Special Chief Officer Clint Sharp, Special Superintendent Stephen Dobbs, Special Constable Tracey Bateman and Special Sergeant Martin White have volunteered with Bedfordshire Police for 149 years. All six received awards for long service and good conduct at a ceremony on Tuesday, April 10, at Police Headquarters in Kempston.

A/Special Chief Officer Clint Sharp, who also picked up an award himself for long service, said: “It’s a real honour to present these awards to members of the Special Constabulary who have dedicated their time and have shown real loyalty to their county. Our volunteer police officers play a vital part in policing the county, supporting their regular colleagues and carrying out a variety of duties and the awards I presented reflect their dedication to the force, and to protecting the public.”

One of the volunteers, Special Chief Inspector Michael O’Mahoney, joined the Special Constabulary in 1968 and has served continuously, making him the longest serving Special Constable in the history of Bedfordshire Police. He was also awarded a commendation from Deputy Chief Constable Garry Forsyth.

A/Special Chief Officer Clint Sharp added: “This is an exceptional achievement and shows true dedication and commitment to volunteering, but also to the communities of Bedfordshire. During his time as a Special he has been regularly seen working operational duties on the Friday and Saturday evenings as well as supporting all community events. In his more mature years, Michael has taken a non-operational role and now supports the recruitment process of new officers.”

On the same evening, three new Special Constables joined the force. To find out more about becoming a Special Constable, visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk