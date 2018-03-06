Voice of the Milton Keynes Citizen: ‘Council could learn a lot from Bedford over tackling homelessness’

Our take on the issues in Milton Keynes this week.

The Beast from the East has hit hard last week, with ice, snow, and plummeting temperatures. If we’re finding it tough imagine how dificult it must be for the homeless or those sleeping rough in those conditions.

Timely then, that homelessness was the hot topic at MK Council’s budget meeting – but disappointing was the refusal of an amendment to put in an extra £2m to tackle homelessness.

And even more cold comfort for those living on the streets is that the council is sitting on cash reserves worth £170m.

The council has previously pledged to do all it can to help the homelessness crisis. This is simply not good enough.

It should take a look at neighbouring Bedford Borough Council which this week announced the opening of a new centre for the homeless and those with complex needs. The facility is old disused pub – an ingenious idea which surely could be replicated here.