Visit gardens around Bedford where snowdrops can banish the winter blues

The Snowdrop Festival will herald the first signs of spring around Bedford from early February.

You can visit a garden teeming with one of the earliest flowering plants of the year as the National Garden Scheme’s fourth annual Snowdrop Festival gets underway.

Whether you enjoy carpets of naturalised white in woodlands, meticulously grown rare varieties of snowdrops or gardens boasting a colourful mix of snowdrops, hellebores and other early spring flowers – there is something for all to enjoy.

Snowdrop garden highlights include The Knoll in Pavenham, with a large collection of many varieties of snowdrops opening on February 3, 23 and 24, 1pm-4pm.

The Folly, opening jointly with the Knoll, on February 3, 23 and 24 and also with an extensive collection of snowdrops.

The King’s Arms Garden in Ampthill, a 1.5 acre woodland garden with many snowdrops and other spring flowers opening on February 24, 2pm-4.30pm.

George Plumptre, chief executive of The National Garden Scheme, said: “Over the last few years the National Garden Scheme’s Snowdrop Festival has attracted tens of thousands of visitors to gardens. But garden visiting at this time of year isn’t just for galanthophiles who are looking to discover a rare variety of snowdrop in gardens they may never otherwise find. Snowdrops are the perfect antidote to the winter blues and spending the afternoon at one of our Snowdrop Festival gardens is the ideal opportunity to get outside and enjoy some spectacular scenes at an otherwise depressing time of year.”

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,600 exceptional private gardens in England and Wales, and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake. Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors, the National Garden Scheme has donated a total of £55 million to nursing and health charities, and made a record annual donation of £3.1 million in 2018.

Visit ngs.org.uk/snowdrops