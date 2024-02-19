Visit a Bedfordshire museum or zoo this half-term – by bus!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire boasts some great museums zoos, and most of them can be easily reached by bus – for just £2.00 for a single journey! Families or friends can get a DayRider ticket which gives unlimited travel in a Town Zone for just £2.67 per person for 3 people, or £2.20 per person for 5. Many museums are running special events to keep the family entertained and engaged this half-term.

This half-term, The Higgins in Bedford is encouraging visitors to get printing, inspired by the work of Edward Bawden. Add your own personal touch to a tote bag using screen printing techniques with local illustrator and designer Katie Allen. Work directly from selected images from the brand new "Edward Bawden and Me" exhibition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, on Thursday 22nd February, the Shuttleworth Collection will be hosting free guided tours of its prestigious Swiss Garden.

David Boden

Meanwhile, Woburn Safari Park is offering adventurous days of hands-on activitiesideal for children who are passionate about animals and conservation. And, between 17th and 25th February, Whipsnade Zoo will allow you to see “Vets in Action”. You can visit the specially created zoo vet centre where junior vets will be prepped with lab coats before helping experts examine, diagnose and carry out treatments on toy animals, experiencing first-hand the huge variety of work carried out by the Zoo’s vets, vet nurses and zookeepers – from a red panda health check to caring for rescued tortoises.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East and Chair of the bus operators trade body, the CP Bus Alliance, said: “Our city and county are so fortunate to be home to so many wonderful museums and zoos, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there. For many families, catch the bus is and exciting part of a good day out. So, this half-term, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”

10 Bedfordshire museums and zoos to visit this half-term – and their nearest bus stop: