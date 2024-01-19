Vintage clothes sale returns to Bedford next month with ‘nine tonnes’ of items to choose from

The event promises a great range of winter coats to keep you cosy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Looking to shop more sustainably and look fashionable at the same time?

You’re in luck because Sheffield-based vintage sale company, Worth the Weight is coming back to Bedford next month with nine tonnes of hand-picked clothing ready to be rummaged through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The travelling kilo sale will be at St. Paul’s Church on Saturday, February 3 with piles of pre-owned stock for the taking. At the event, people pick items and weigh them – where the price of your clothes is determined by their weight. But don’t worry, Worth the Weight is continuing to cap heavier items at £20, so even if it weighs over a kilo, you won’t pay more than £20 for one item.

A previous vintage kilo sale event. Picture: Worth The Weight

Chris Davies, Worth The Weight organiser, said: “We’re noticing a change in shopper demographic during the events, Bedford has seen families of all ages coming together to help support the sustainable clothing industry.”