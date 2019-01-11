Vince Cable heads to Bedford

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable visited on Thursday (January 10) where he gave a thumbs up to the borough’s record on investment and jobs growth.

He joined fellow Lib Dem Mayor Dave Hodgson for a trip that took in Bedford Link Logistics Park and then The Swan Hotel where he spoke with a range of local employers at the about the economic outlook both locally and nationally.

Mayor Dave said: “Sir Vince was able to share his economic insight, and he was interested to learn more about how we’ve achieved a higher rate of jobs growth here than elsewhere.”