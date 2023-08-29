News you can trust since 1845
VIDEO: Workshop and outbuilding just outside of Bedford completely destroyed by fire

The incident happened yesterday (Monday)
By Clare Turner
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:33 BST

A workshop and outbuilding at Phoenix Upholstery in Ravensden were completely destroyed by fire yesterday morning (Monday).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bedford and Kempston – alongside Harrold’s drone – were called just after at 9am to the blaze.

Residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the large smoke plume.

A spokesman from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Workshop and outbuilding consisted of a single storey, 100% destroyed by fire. Electricity isolated by UK Power Network.”

