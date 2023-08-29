News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

VIDEO: Watch as workshop and outbuilding just outside of Bedford are completely destroyed by fire

The incident happened yesterday (Monday)
By Clare Turner
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST

A workshop and outbuilding at Phoenix Upholstery in Ravensden were completely destroyed by fire yesterday morning (Monday).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bedford and Kempston – alongside Harrold’s drone – were called just after at 9am to the blaze.

Residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the large smoke plume.

A spokesman from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Workshop and outbuilding consisted of a single storey, 100% destroyed by fire. Electricity isolated by UK Power Network.”

Related topics:BedfordResidentsKempston