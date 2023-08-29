VIDEO: Watch as workshop and outbuilding just outside of Bedford are completely destroyed by fire
The incident happened yesterday (Monday)
A workshop and outbuilding at Phoenix Upholstery in Ravensden were completely destroyed by fire yesterday morning (Monday).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bedford and Kempston – alongside Harrold’s drone – were called just after at 9am to the blaze.
Residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the large smoke plume.
A spokesman from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Workshop and outbuilding consisted of a single storey, 100% destroyed by fire. Electricity isolated by UK Power Network.”