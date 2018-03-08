VIDEO: The Beck Mobile! You can own superstar David Beckham’s old car for £32,000

A one-off Range Rover Sport built for football legend David Beckham is set to sell for more than £30,000 at auction next month.

Beckham spent around £100,000 upgrading the SUV through Kahn Conversions in 2007.

Staff at Kahn installed a unique interior which includes hand-stitched quilted leather seats, a bespoke sound system and twin rear screens for Brooklyn and Romeo to play on their PlayStations.

It also has a plaque with the moniker ‘Designed for David Beckham’ and the V5C lists the retired footballer as the first owner.

The current owner of the Range Rover Sport is selling it at Classic Car Auctions’ sale over the weekend of March 23/24 at the NEC.

They have given it a guide price of £32,000 to £36,000.

Arwel Richards, classic car specialist at CCA, said: “Our auction at the NEC offers the chance to own this amazing personalised Range Rover with impeccable provenance.

“Indeed, David Beckham remains one of the most recognisable faces on the planet thanks to his 115 England caps and appearances for some of the world’s biggest football clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

“Just think, you could be sharing the same driver’s seat as the man who has scored some of the most memorable goals in football, was an England football captain and who went on to become a global superstar.

“We expect a lot of interest in David’s Range Rover Sport as it presents a fantastic investment opportunity.”

First registered with the number plate ‘DB1001’ the Range Rover Sports has covered just over 65,000 miles and had three owners.

Under the bonnet of the performance SUV is a 4.2-litre supercharged V8 engine which develops around 385bhp.

This gives it a 0-62mph time of 7.2 seconds and a top speed of around 140mph.

However, all the power and weight means the Range Rover Sport is a thirsty vehicle - averaging just 17.7mpg.