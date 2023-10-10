Video shows major fire at Luton Airport car park as flights are suspended and access restricted

One member the public and six firefighters have been affected by smoke inhalation

Luton Airport fire. Photo courtesy of Molly Bullard

A major fire has this evening broken out at Luton Airport car park leading to all flights being suspended and access.

Footage shared online show flames and smoke billowing from the top floor of the multi-storey building at Terminal Car Park 2.

This video – shared courtesy of X user Molly Bullard – shows large flames roaring and smoke billowing from the top floor of the multi-storey building.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene attempting to tackle the fire.

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said that ambulances are on scene and more resources, including the Hazardous Area Response Team are en route.

One member the public and six firefighters have been affected by smoke inhalation.

In a statement on social media, a spokesman for the airport said: "All flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a car fire that has spread in Terminal Car Park 2.

“Access to the airport is currently restricted and we ask that people do not travel to the airport at this time

“Additional staff are on hand to provide assistance to passengers. Passengers should stay in touch with their airline for flight information.”

Speaking on X, eyewitness Molly Bullard, said: “There is no transport in or out of Luton Airport. Passengers are being evacuated to walk on the footpath via the road underpass. All airport buses and vehicles are trapped by road blocks.”