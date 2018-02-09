VIDEO: Appeal after knifepoint robbery at Cranfield store

Police have issued a video appeal for information after robbers held up a store at knifepoint.

On Wednesday January 3, between 9.30pm and 9.40pm, two men entered a store in High Street, Cranfield.

Bedfordshire Police is investigating the incident

The offenders threatened a member of staff with a knife and demanded money, and stole a large quantity of cash.

Officers at Bedfordshire Police have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry into the incident but have so far been unable to identify any offenders.

Officers are now issuing a video appeal featuring the CCTV and a crowbar which was left behind in the robbery.

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre said: “This was a disturbing robbery and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“Additionally, the crowbar is quite distinctive and I would appeal to owners of tool shops to get in touch if they sell this particular type of tool.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JD/371/2018.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.