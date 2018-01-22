Vegan foods and lifestyle to taste at event in Bedford

Anyone interested in vegan food and lifestyle should visit an event being held in Bedford.

The ‘Healthy Body Healthy Mind Vegan Event’ will be held at John Bunyan Museum, Mill Street, on Saturday, February 10, from 10am until 4pm.

There will be a host of stallholders offering a wide range of food and goods.

One of the organisers is Guilda Akopians, who after running a vegan cafe in Bedford for three years has moved the business online.

She said: “Being a vegetarian for 10 years and now a vegan for nearly a year, my business is focused on offering vegan cakes and foods to order as well as offering the services of private catering to individuals, businesses, groups and events and a personal chef to individuals and families.

“I also offer regular cooking classes in Bedford all around vegan foods as well as offering foods suitable to those who are gluten intolerant.

“My passion has always been in food, health and nutrition and coming from an telecoms IT background, this was a refreshing change. Although it is hard work running and managing my own business, the passion for what I do and what I can offer my customers drives me forward to continue being creative.”

For more information visit the Facebook events at https://www.facebook.com/events/133183370809642/?ti=icl