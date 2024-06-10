Van overturns and driver injured after crashing into barrier on A421 near Great Barford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A van overturned after crashing into a barrier on the A421 near Great Barford on Saturday (June 8).

The vehicle flipped over at around 2.30am and the injured driver was taken to hospital.

Police closed off both carriageways from the Black Cat roundabout to Great Barford immediately after the incident, and it was closed again on Sunday night while National Highways carried out emergency repair work.

A National Highways East spokeswoman added: "There were no serious injuries fortunately, only minor.

Bedfordshire Police cars. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

"The subsequent emergency works were related to the collision, and were for barrier repairs as a significant amount of wire tension barrier was damaged and needed fixing promptly."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called just after 2.30am on Saturday (8 June) to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A421 near to the Great Barford junction.

“Both carriageways were closed from the Black Cat roundabout to Great Barford whilst the incident was dealt with, and the driver was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online quoting reference 38 of 8 June.”