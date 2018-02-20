Van Morrison to play large summer show at Wrest Park

Van Morrison will play Wrest Park this summer.

The concert will form part of The Heritage Live Concert series.

The three-day event will run from August 31 to September 2 at the unique outdoor setting.

Over the course of a 50 year career, Van Morrison has been recognised with many awards and accolades including a Knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello and six Grammys .

He has also been inducted into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

Van’s commercial successes have included the hits Brown Eyed Girl, Gloria and Here Comes the Night, and in 2017 he released his 37th studio album, Roll with the Punches.

Van will be joined at the show by folk-rock band The Waterboys, who released their latest critically acclaimed album of new material, Out of All This Blue, last year.

Irish rock group Hothouse Flowers will open the bill at the event.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday and you can book them by visiting https://www.ticketline.co.uk/heritage-live-concerts

> The Van Morrison concert joins the previously announced Hacienda Classical on the September 2, with one more announcement to follow.