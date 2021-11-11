UPDATE: Over 100 people test positive for Covid in Bedford

As of today (November 11), Bedford recorded 111 cases, with a total of 27,169 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 242 cases, with a new total of 37,816, while Luton has 153, taking the total to 36,193.

There were no deaths in Bedford (521) - but one in Central Bedfordshire (631) and one in Luton (577).

According to Public Health England there were 122 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, on Tuesday, November 9, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

In Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital, 15 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 112 are currently being treated in hospital and eight patients are on ventilation beds.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 42,408 to 9,448,402. The number of deaths has risen by 195 to 142,533.

As of November 10, in the UK, 50,455,318 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,942,003 people had received their second dose.

And, in Bedford, 131,394 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 119,163 people had received their second dose.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.