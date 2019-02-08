Update - M1 Bedfordshire southbound has been reopened but two lanes remain closed

The M1 southbound through much of Bedfordshire just been re-opened after carriageway repairs following an accident earlier today.

But two lanes remain closed by junction 12 and are expected to remain closed until this evening.

This is to repair the barriers at the crash scene.

The southbound M1 had been closed from junction 13 to 11a from about 8am this morning.

The southbound carriageway was closed between junction 13 for the A421 and junction 11A for Luton after the crash, which happened at about 06:30.

There has also been a “severe accident” on the northbound carriageway at junction 13 with two of three lanes closed.

Many of the approaching roads, including the A5 and A6 are congested as drivers try to avoid the scene.

Pictures Highways Agency