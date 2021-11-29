UPDATE: 115 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in just 24 hours

As of today (November 29), Bedford recorded 115 cases, with a total of 29,287 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 325 cases, with a new total of 41,924, while Luton has 134, taking the total to 38,592.

There were no deaths in Bedford (539) or Luton (586) - but one in Central Bedfordshire (643).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 14 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 78 are currently being treated in hospital and 12 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 79,223 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 178,966 and Milton Keynes has 42,562 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 42,583 and now stands at 10,189,059. There were 35 deaths, bringing the total to 144,810.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.