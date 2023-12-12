University of Bedfordshire and Bedford Blues renew partnership

The renewed commitment will see a range of educational and career development opportunities for students

The University of Bedfordshire has announced an expansion of its partnership with Bedford Blues to become the Official Higher Education Partner of the Club.

This renewed commitment between the two institutions will see a range of educational and career development opportunities for students, including the chance to undertake work experience at the Rugby Club, and an annual student prize awarded to those excelling in their studies.

As part of the partnership, students studying related courses, including within the School of Sport Science & Physical Activity, will be able to attend Bedford Blues training sessions and matches for observation and content production opportunities.

Bedford Blues will provide guest lectures to students throughout the academic year, giving an insight into the latest sporting industry trends and development. There will also be a £500 student prize awarded annually in collaboration between the university and the club.

Students will have the opportunity to gain a behind-the-scenes understanding into the experiences of the club’s athletes and commercial team. Alongside all these student benefits, the new agreement will also see the university retain the existing advertising boards currently found pitch-side at Goldington Road.

Adrian Dutch, pro vice chancellor at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “Preparing our students for their post-study career is at the very heart of what we do, from the design of our curriculum to our world class facilities and the opportunities we provide for real world experience. We are very excited to announce this expansion of our long-standing partnership with Bedford Blues that will help to support this.

“We have enjoyed a great relationship with the Club for many years and look forward to strengthening our shared goals through a range of new and exciting opportunities for our students.”