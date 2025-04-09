Universal UK: Call for police funding as theme park near Bedford gets green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner has called for more funding as Universal’s theme park and resort near Bedford gets the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-billion-pound Universal Studios Bedford investment will bring an estimated £50 billion boost for the economy as well as create around 28,000 jobs across creative, hospitality and construction industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, PCC John Tizard has said he will be making an appeal for more cash for the police.

Universal studios theme park in Florida. Picture: National World

He said: "This is a historic day for the county, and a great example of leadership of place. I would like to share my huge congratulations to Bedford Borough Council and our local MPs who have worked so hard to secure this investment.

"The new theme park will be a huge economic boost to the county. I will be working hard to ensure the police service is actively involved in developing and planning for the new theme park, and making sure the police service is actively engaged with Bedford Borough Council. This will include making the case for Section 106 funding for investing in police infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer Andy Hopkinson welcomed the news – and said the service would be refreshing its risk analysis as the county grows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This is fantastic news for the county and our fire service is thrilled to hear the news. We know Bedfordshire is a dynamic county with so much to give, and today’s government backing shows just how much opportunity and excitement is to come.

“Bedfordshire is changing rapidly – we're one of the fastest growing counties in the country – and as a fire service, we have to keep pace with the changing risk profile, which is why this financial year (2025/6) we’re going to be refreshing our community risk analysis, to help us understand what our growing communities need and want from us.

“As a fire service, we have been involved in the consultation and shared indicative proposals with Universal and Bedford Borough as part of that process as to what the impact of the construction and the development of theme park would mean for our prevention, protection and response activities, working together to make Bedfordshire safe. As plans for this monumental theme park take shape, we look forward to continuing to be part of Team Bedfordshire on that journey.”