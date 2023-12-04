UK's top golf, drink and dining destination to invest £1 million in Bedford attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK's leading Asian-inspired adventure golf, drink and dining destination is investing £1 million to open a new attraction in Bedford town centre.

Putt Putt Noodle is opening in the former DW Sports unit in Harpur Centre later this year and will feature three mini golf courses inspired by the symbols and cities of Japan, including the Zen Garden Course, the Crouching Tiger Course and the Tokyo Drift Course.

Bedford will be one of the first Putt Putt Noodle locations to get the Zen Garden and Tokyo Drift courses along with state-of-the-art arcades to enjoy.

The town will be Putt Putt Noodle's fifth location – the three other attractions are in Poole, Telford, Norwich with Gloucester also in build.

Alongside these three challenging courses, fun-seekers will be able to tuck into food created by popular Japanese restaurant You Me Sushi in its first location in Bedford.

You Me Sushi brings a fusion of flavours to its restaurant at Putt Putt Noodle, including an array of sushi rolls, nigiri, katsu, dumplings, and more – crafted by the expert sushi chefs at You Me Sushi.

Putt Putt Noodle will also have a range of cocktails, including Bubble Tea specials and large sharing drinks.

Richard Beese, owner of Putt Putt Noodle, said: "My team at Putt Putt Noodle are thrilled to bring our amazing Asian-inspired adventure golf, drink and dining experience to Bedford. Our research has shown that there is a demand for indoor family entertainment in Bedford so we are anticipating that Putt Putt Noodle will be really popular.

“Customer reviews of our other Putt Putt Noodles have described them as ‘great venues and great golf. The themes of different courses were amazing, and design of courses were awesome'. So, we know that Bedford residents are just going to love the indoor golf experience. And of course, the food offering from You Me Sushi is out of this world, along with our fantastic menu of cocktails and craft beers.