Popular mobile phone apps have been hit by the AWS outage this morning 🚨🚨🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mass outage has hit the internet on October 20.

Mobile phone apps are among those disrupted.

But which popular ones are down at the moment.

Major mobile phone apps continue to be hit by issues amid a mass internet outage this morning. It means users have faced problems using some of the most popular ones in the world.

Amazon Web Service, which hosts cloud-computing and API services for websites and apps, has been hit by ‘error rates’ issues this morning (October 20). It has disrupted major websites and banking services, among communication platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the latest statement, AWS explained: “Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1. We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery.”

Follow our live and updating list of every website and service disrupted this morning here. But if you are on your phone, you might be wondering which apps are down.

All the mobile phone apps down during AWS outage

AWS outage has hit popular mobile phone apps | Anthony Brown - stock.adobe.com

It is not just websites and platforms such as Xbox and PSN that have been hit by the outage. Popular mobile phone apps are among those that are facing problems this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the most high profile ones is Snapchat, which started experiencing issues earlier this morning. Read more here.

Other mobile phone apps that are down include, according to users on DownDetector:

Snapchat

Strava

Pokemon Go

Amazon Alexa

Amazon

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Music

Duolingo

Wordle

Tidal

Clash Royale

Clash of Clans

IMDb

Substack

WhatsApp (some reports on DownDetector)

Banking apps like: Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds - have all had reported issues as well.

The latest statement from AWS reads in full: “We have identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global tables may also be experiencing issues.

“During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases. We recommend customers continue to retry any failed requests. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share.”

AWS first issued a notification about the issues around 8.11am British time, however problems with Snapchat and other apps were reported earlier.

We will be updating this story throughout the day. Follow our main article here for all the latest.