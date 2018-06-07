Two teenagers arrested in connection with stabbing of police officer in Kempston

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Thursday
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Thursday

A man and woman were arrested following the stabbing of a police officer in Kempston yesterday morning (June 6).

Police were called just after 12,20am to reports of a woman in possession of a knife at a property in Hartwell Drive, off Hillgrounds Road.

One officer, who attended the scene, suffered a stab wound to his right forearm and was taken to hospital for treatment.  An 18-year-old man was arrested for grievous bodily harm and was released on bail and.An An 18-year-old woman was arrested for affray and has been released under investigation.