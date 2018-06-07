Two teenagers arrested in connection with stabbing of police officer in Kempston

A man and woman were arrested following the stabbing of a police officer in Kempston yesterday morning (June 6).

Police were called just after 12,20am to reports of a woman in possession of a knife at a property in Hartwell Drive, off Hillgrounds Road.

One officer, who attended the scene, suffered a stab wound to his right forearm and was taken to hospital for treatment. An 18-year-old man was arrested for grievous bodily harm and was released on bail and.An An 18-year-old woman was arrested for affray and has been released under investigation.