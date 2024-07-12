Two separate fire crews tackle arson at derelict building in Wilstead

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:56 BST
The fire happened at 4.57pm on Wednesday in Dane Lane, WilsteadThe fire happened at 4.57pm on Wednesday in Dane Lane, Wilstead
Crews from Kempston and Bedford were called to a blaze on Wednesday night.

Firebugs set light to a derelict two-storey building in Dane Lane, Wilstead just before 5pm. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and jets to extinguish the fire and fans to clear the smoke. Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.

