Two separate fire crews tackle arson at derelict building in Wilstead
Crews from Kempston and Bedford were called to a blaze on Wednesday night.
Firebugs set light to a derelict two-storey building in Dane Lane, Wilstead just before 5pm. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and jets to extinguish the fire and fans to clear the smoke. Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.
