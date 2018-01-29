Two-day showcase for students and tutors of Tudor Rose Patchwork at Oakley

The exhibition of work by students and tutors at Tudor Rose Patchwork in Oakley was held over two days this year for the first time, on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21.

Two of the tutors, Kathleen Laurel Sage and Chris Hinchliff, both said: “Without the students exhibition, the tutors would not get to see all the wonderful work that has been finished from classes attended across the year. We are very proud of the diverse and beautifully executed embroideries, patchwork and craft items that the students lovingly present every year to make our exhibition well worth a visit.”

A spokeswoman for Tudor Rose Patchwork, a specialist thread craft emporium, said: “It is always amazing to be involved in the exhibition, and particularly this year as the weather was cold. It was lovely to see so many people come in and appreciate the work of our customers.” The exhibition attracted many favourable comments from visitors, with one saying: “It’s a real credit to all the dedicated and enthusiastic crafters, tutors and staff of Tudor Rose Patchwork. Such a beautiful display of beautiful work.”

The centre offers a wide range of craft materials and fabrics, along with workshops and a coffee shop. Visit www.tudorrosepatchwork.co.uk