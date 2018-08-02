TV’s Flog It star visits Bedford

Residents at a Bedford care home got more than they bargained for when their favourite TV star from BBC’s Flog It came to open their summer fete.

Presenter Charlie Ross, who also presents Bargain Hunt, launched the event at Darell Jeffreys House, which is in Chaucer Road.

He is pictured with Councillor Colleen Atkins. Charlie even tried his hands at the stalls – including the hoopla.

The fete raised £492 and the money will be used to support residents at the care home, which is run by the Abbeyfield Society.

The celebrations at Chaucer Road, Bedford were also supported by local councillor, Colleen Atkins, included music from the Bedford Town Band, vintage stalls, and games.