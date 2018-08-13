Trust project helps young people support homeless in Bedford

The Bedford College Group has teamed up with the Prince’s Trust to help young people move onwards and upwards in their lives.

A 12-week team course has been run at the campus in Cauldwell Street, Bedford, following success in the group via Tresham College in Northamptonshire,

Led by experienced Prince’s Trust team leader Mark Williams, a group of young people worked on a project they called ‘Fresh Start’. This involved showing how they and others can move on and take up the opportunities and access to employment offered by further education.

As part of the project the team raised funds for the charities involved with the ‘Hand Up not Hand Out’ multi-agency campaign to help the homeless in Bedford.

Mark said: “Some of these young people have witnessed homelessness first hand or among their friends and wanted to do something to help. They worked with official charities especially the Bedford Homeless Partnership, Emmaus at Carlton and the Salvation Army, Bedford.”

As part of their activities the Prince’s Trust Team held a fantasy football fund-raiser at the Bedford College campus and later a football tournament at Jubilee Park. They also supported the Bedford Homeless Partnership on a stall at the Bedford River Festival.

All of their efforts were showcased at a presentation at the end of the 12 week period at the Trinity Theatre, off Bromham Road, part of the The Bedford College Group and team members were presented with certificates.

Team member Aron Kearney said: “It was a deeply insightful and moving experience getting to meet and talk to many people.”

Mackenzie Rudd added: “It was very helpful and made me feel like I have made a difference and supported the local community.”

Jordan Reject said: “It had an impact and made me feel like I was helping. It was good to talk to people who were struggling.”

