Tributes paid following sudden death of popular Bedford GP

Tributes have been paid to

Bedford GP Dr Parshottam Naran Lathia following the news of his sudden death.

Well respected by patients and GPs alike, Dr Lathia, aged 70, was known as a GP who loved his work and was always available to patients and staff alike.

A compassionate and kind GP, he was a firm favourite with patients and will be missed by all at Clapham Road Surgery in Bedford.

Dr Lathia was born in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, qualified as a doctor in 1974 and came to England in 1976.

He worked assiduously from 1981 to 2018 as a GP in Bedford with over 31 years as Senior Partner at Clapham Road Surgery.

Dr Lathia passed away in hospital on the evening of Friday, March23, having suffered a heart attack.

In a tribute to his colleague, Dr Ratan Das, GP and Bedford Locality chairman for Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “I am devastated to hear of the untimely death of Dr Paresh Lathia at the weekend.

“Paresh was well regarded and respected by patients and colleagues alike.

“He was committed to the NHS and was looking forward to his retirement. My heart goes out to Paresh’s family at this difficult time, and I also offer my condolences to the staff at Clapham Road Surgery.”

