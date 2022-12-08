Tribute to Kempston woman killed after being hit by car while crossing a Bedford road

Debra Swindle

Tributes have been paid to a woman killed as she crossed a Bedford road last week.

Debra Swindle, 57, of Kempston, was crossing Kimbolton Road at around 8.10am on Tuesday morning (November 29) when she was hit by a Vauxhall convertible car.

She died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Paying tribute to her, Debra’s family said: “Loving mother, nanny, daughter, sister, partner and dear friend. Debra was loved by all, and touched the lives of so many.

“With a heart of gold she continually looked out for and supported her family, along with those she worked with and cared for throughout her long career.

“Debra’s smile and infectious laughter will turn to memories. Her kindness and love will never be forgotten. Taken too soon, Debra will be devastatingly missed. May she rest in peace and her memory live on.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Garry Webb, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It is vital we establish what has led to the tragic death of Debra and our thoughts are very much with her loved ones at this time.

“This happened in a busy area at a time where there is likely to have been lots of people passing in their cars or on foot. Please get in touch if you saw anything or have any information which can help our enquiries.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone with dash cam or other video footage which can help with our investigation.”

