Tribute to Bedford teacher has has retired after 39 years

One of the longest serving teachers in Bedford has retired after more than 39 years.

Wendy Cooper has been at Biddenham School since it opened as John Howard Upper in 1979.

Wendy was appointed Head of Girls PE and worked along side former Bedford Blues president, Gareth Davis who was Head of Boys PE.

“The experience of opening a new school is something I will never forget”, she said.

“I have carried out a number of different job roles over the years including head of year, head of sixth form and acting deputy head. I have also taught a number of subjects such as religious studies, business studies and sociology. I became the examination officer in 2000 and now after 19 years in that role feel it is time to retire.”

David Bailey, headteacher said: “Wendy has been a Biddenham stalwart over the past 39 years – the like and longevity of we will never see again. Her contribution to the school and community over that time is immeasurable and I can’t thank her enough.”