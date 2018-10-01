Triathlon for Bedford dental nurse in memory of colleague who suffered thrombosis

A dental nurse has taken her focus from teeth to trainers and completed a gruelling triathlon in memory of a much-loved colleague.

Hollie Mills, who works at Edward Byrne Associates Dental Practice on De Parys Avenue in Bedford, took on the challenging Season Finale Windsor Olympic Triathlon on September 16, raising £5,825 for Thrombosis UK in memory of her colleague, Jo Reveglia.

Hollie Mills

Jo, who was also a dental nurse at the practice, suffered a bad deep venous thrombosis in June this year and sadly passed away.

Hollie said: “Jo’s passing was heart-breaking. I wanted to get as much awareness out there and raise as much money as possible to help in the research and funding of Thrombosis UK to prevent other families and friends from losing someone so suddenly and tragically.

“Thrombosis remains a major cause of death in the UK, yet many people have little or no understanding of the causes and effects of thrombosis and how it can be prevented.”

Principal dentist at the practice, Edward Byrne said: “Losing someone suddenly like this brought a huge cloud of sadness upon our team and our patients, but Hollie’s magnificent response has been very therapeutic and helped everyone enormously, which I know has been appreciated by Jo’s family.”

Notoriously tough, the Season Finale Windsor Olympic Triathlon challenges triathletes to complete a 1500m swim, 42.4km bike ride, and 10km run at the scenic Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire.

Hollie’s efforts saw her cross the finish line in a commendable three hours and 13 mins.

Explaining her motivation for the triathlon, Hollie said: “Jo was a loving wife and mother and adored her family. Seeing the devastation and pain her passing caused her family and friends, including myself, spurred me on to take on the triathlon and complete something that was completely for Jo and in her memory, whilst raising money and awareness.”

If you would like to contribute to Hollie’s fundraising efforts for Thrombosis UK in memory of Jo Reveglia, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hollie-mills3