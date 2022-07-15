Works now complete on Bedford's Clapham Road roundabout

After months of misery, the good news is the Northern Gateway has now been completed.

Clapham Road between Paula Radcliffe Way and Manton Lane has been widened to create an extra lane for traffic and a left-turn filter lane up Manton Lane, allowing traffic to bypass the roundabout.

A right-hand turn has been added for traffic coming south down Clapham Road to turn right into Sainsbury’s; also taking traffic off the busy roundabout.

Clapham Road roundabout

And the Clapham Road roundabout itself has been widened to create more space for traffic to flow, and traffic signals installed to help ease congestion during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

Despite the pandemic – as well as material and labour shortages – the project was delivered on budget and marks the end of the Transporting Bedford project.

This has been a £24 million project – the largest ever investment in Bedford town centre to tackle congestion hotspots.

Other works have included creating an extra lane and installing new signals on Britannia Road, more space created on Ampthill Road and improvements to Bedford High Street.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for highways said: “The completion of the Northern Gateway marks the end of the Transporting Bedford project which has seen works including Ampthill Road, Britannia Road, Bromham Road and Bedford High Street.

"This has achieved improvements to well-known hotspots, eased congestion and made our roads safer for all users.