Woman in stable condition in hospital following M1 crash

A woman in her 50s is currently in hospital following a one-car crash at the weekend.

Police were called just after 1.35pm on Sunday (August 24) following a report of a collision involving a black Mitsubishi Colt on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 13 and 12.

The driver – a woman in her 50s – was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Sergeant David McIlwhan from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

“This will help us piece together the circumstances that led to this collision.”

If you have any info or dashcam footage is asked to report it online or call police on 101, quoting reference 197 of 24 August or Operation Turnpike.