Week-long closure of Bedford's Midland Road starts this weekend

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:16 BST
Road closed sign

Midland Road in Bedford is set to be closed for a week from Sunday (August 6).

Gas distribution company Cadent will be replacing the ageing gas pipes in the road, which will be closed between Ashburnham Road and Gibbons Road until August 13.

A diversion will be in place along Ashburnham Road and Greyfriars back to Midland Road.

Work has been ongoing since May to replace the old metallic pipes with new ones the company says will last for decades.

Work will continue on the final stretch of Midland Road – from the junction of Rutland Road and Grafton Road - until Friday, September 1.

Gas supplies will not be affected by the work.

Cadent lead delivery engineer, Pete Day, said: “Whilst a complete road closure may not be ideal, it will ensure that we can safely and quickly lay the pipe across this junction. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we complete this important work.”

